Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares 25 3.43 N/A 2.08 12.59 Parke Bancorp Inc. 22 4.71 N/A 2.40 8.89

Table 1 highlights Bar Harbor Bankshares and Parke Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Parke Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bar Harbor Bankshares. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Parke Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bar Harbor Bankshares and Parke Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares 0.00% 8.9% 0.9% Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Bar Harbor Bankshares is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.83 beta. Competitively, Parke Bancorp Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bar Harbor Bankshares and Parke Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 34.6%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, Parke Bancorp Inc. has 11.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bar Harbor Bankshares -3.96% 1.71% 5.22% 1.2% -10.85% 16.85% Parke Bancorp Inc. -4.01% -3.71% 1.43% 7.9% 4.16% 13.81%

For the past year Bar Harbor Bankshares’s stock price has bigger growth than Parke Bancorp Inc.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes. In addition, it provides other customary products and services consisting of safe deposit box rentals, wire transfers, check collection services, foreign currency exchange, money orders, and the U.S. savings bonds redemptions; life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; third-party securities and insurance broker and dealer services; electronic banking services; cash management services; and remote deposit capture, merchant credit card processing, night depository, and coin and currency handling services. Further, the company offers trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities. As of February 21, 2017, it provided a range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.