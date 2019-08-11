Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Contrasting side by side

Both Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares 25 3.12 N/A 1.93 13.19 Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 16 3.72 N/A 1.31 12.55

Table 1 highlights Bar Harbor Bankshares and Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Bar Harbor Bankshares. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares 0.00% 9% 0.9% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 0.93 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.85 beta which makes it 15.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bar Harbor Bankshares and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 55.7%. About 0.9% of Bar Harbor Bankshares’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bar Harbor Bankshares 1.72% -2.42% -2.35% 6.91% -12.93% 13.2% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -0.67% 0.8% -2.15% 4.13% -16.85% 10.6%

For the past year Bar Harbor Bankshares’s stock price has bigger growth than Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Bar Harbor Bankshares beats Lakeland Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes. In addition, it provides other customary products and services consisting of safe deposit box rentals, wire transfers, check collection services, foreign currency exchange, money orders, and the U.S. savings bonds redemptions; life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; third-party securities and insurance broker and dealer services; electronic banking services; cash management services; and remote deposit capture, merchant credit card processing, night depository, and coin and currency handling services. Further, the company offers trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities. As of February 21, 2017, it provided a range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.