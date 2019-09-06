Baozun Inc. (BZUN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acorn International Inc. (NYSE:ATV)

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) and Acorn International Inc. (NYSE:ATV), both competing one another are Catalog & Mail Order Houses companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun Inc. 44 0.00 N/A 0.70 71.18 Acorn International Inc. 24 1.35 N/A 16.27 1.08

Table 1 highlights Baozun Inc. and Acorn International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Acorn International Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baozun Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Baozun Inc. is presently more expensive than Acorn International Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Baozun Inc. and Acorn International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun Inc. 0.00% 14% 7.7% Acorn International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Baozun Inc. has a beta of 3.2 and its 220.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Acorn International Inc. has beta of 0.33 which is 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Baozun Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acorn International Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Acorn International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Baozun Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Baozun Inc. and Acorn International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Acorn International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Baozun Inc.’s average price target is $54.1, while its potential upside is 14.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.9% of Baozun Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.1% of Acorn International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Baozun Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Acorn International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baozun Inc. -7.67% -7.44% 3.55% 44.17% -14.04% 69.84% Acorn International Inc. -4.28% -14.53% -38.44% -24.57% -29.14% -15.68%

For the past year Baozun Inc. has 69.84% stronger performance while Acorn International Inc. has -15.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Baozun Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Acorn International Inc.

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment. The company also operates Maikefeng mobile application that offers various branded products. It serves brand partners in the apparel, appliances, electronics, home and furnishings, food and health products, cosmetics, fast moving consumer goods, insurance, and automobile categories. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Acorn International, Inc., an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells a portfolio of proprietary-branded products; and third parties products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distribution Sales. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform. It also provides its products through its nationwide distribution network. The company offers approximately 250 products under electronic learning, health, collectibles, mobile phone, and kitchen and household product categories. Acorn International, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.