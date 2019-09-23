Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Reaches $45.20 After 4.00% Down Move; PB Bancorp (PBBI) Shorts Up By 156.52%

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) had an increase of 156.52% in short interest. PBBI’s SI was 5,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 156.52% from 2,300 shares previously. With 4,000 avg volume, 2 days are for PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI)’s short sellers to cover PBBI’s short positions. The SI to PB Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.1%. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 862 shares traded. PB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI) has risen 7.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.60% the S&P500.

The stock of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.50% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 454,640 shares traded. Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has declined 14.04% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BZUN News: 17/05/2018 – Baozun 1Q EPS $0.04; 11/04/2018 – Baozun Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 06/03/2018 BAOZUN INC BZUN.O – QTRLY TOTAL GROSS MERCHANDISE VOLUME WAS RMB8,428.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 75.5 % YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 06/03/2018 – BAOZUN-QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS PER AMERICAN DEPOSITORY SHARE WERE US$0.41 AND US$0.38, RESPECTIVELY; 27/04/2018 – Baozun Names Gang Yu as an Independent Director; 17/05/2018 – Baozun 1Q Adj EPS $0.09; 11/04/2018 – Baozun Releases 2017 Chairman Letter; 17/05/2018 – BAOZUN INC BZUN.O – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS OF BAOZUN INC. PER ADS WERE RMB0.25 (US$0.04); 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Baozun: David McKee Hand Resigns From BoardThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $2.82 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $43.39 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BZUN worth $112.64 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Baozun has $59.2000 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.10’s average target is 19.69% above currents $45.2 stock price. Baozun had 4 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 26.

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.82 billion. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment. It has a 76.61 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Maikefeng mobile application that offers various branded products.

