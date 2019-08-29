Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Reaches $44.82 After 9.00% Up Move; Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Shorts Up By 10.52%

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) had an increase of 10.52% in short interest. CIVB’s SI was 132,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.52% from 119,800 shares previously. With 32,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)’s short sellers to cover CIVB’s short positions. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 2,724 shares traded. Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) has declined 8.73% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CIVB News: 13/03/2018 WeissLaw LLP Investigates United Community Bancorp Acquisition

The stock of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.77% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.82. About 725,832 shares traded. Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has declined 14.04% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BZUN News: 11/04/2018 – Baozun Releases 2017 Chairman Letter; 17/05/2018 – Baozun 1Q EPS $0.04; 06/03/2018 – Baozun 4Q Net CNY146.6M; 17/05/2018 – BAOZUN INC BZUN.O – QTRLY DILUTED NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS OF BAOZUN PER ADS WERE RMB0.54 (US$0.09); 06/03/2018 – BAOZUN INC BZUN.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS PER ADS US$0.42; 06/03/2018 – Baozun 4Q EPS CNY0.83; 06/03/2018 – BAOZUN-QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS PER AMERICAN DEPOSITORY SHARE WERE US$0.41 AND US$0.38, RESPECTIVELY; 17/05/2018 – BAOZUN INC BZUN.O – THE COMPANY EXPECTS SERVICES REVENUE TO INCREASE BY OVER 50% ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018; 17/05/2018 – Baozun 1Q Adj EPS $0.09; 17/05/2018 – Baozun 1Q Rev $146.9MThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $2.79 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $48.85 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BZUN worth $251.28M more.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company has market cap of $327.09 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 14.9 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

More notable recent Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This is Why Civista Bancshares (CIVB) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment. It has a 75.97 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Maikefeng mobile application that offers various branded products.

More notable recent Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Baozun Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baozun +1.6% on Q2 strength, in-line view – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baozun: Making A Fortune In The Gold Rush – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/21/2019: PDD,TGT,BZUN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Baozun has $59.2000 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.10’s average target is 20.71% above currents $44.82 stock price. Baozun had 5 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 26, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.