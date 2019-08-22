Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Reaches $43.67 Formed H&S; Masimo (MASI) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masimo Corp has $18000 highest and $140 lowest target. $161.25’s average target is 6.29% above currents $151.71 stock price. Masimo Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Piper Jaffray. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $165.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $172.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $147.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $155 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $150 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $140 Maintain

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $151.71. About 22,247 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel

