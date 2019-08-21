Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Holding in Rockwell Automation (ROK) Cut by $2.31 Million; White Pine Investment Co Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Has Upped as Market Valuation Declined

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $50.02. About 2.25 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: `A LITTLE SOFTNESS’ IN SALES TO BE EXPECTED:CNBC; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Load Factor 85.1%; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1B; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Flight Made Emergency Landing After Partial Window Break; 23/04/2018 – Southwest cancels more U.S. flights as it inspects engines; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS SAFETY IS CO.’S UNCOMPROMISING PRIORITY; 04/05/2018 – Glare on Southwest highlights tense relationship between management, mechanics; 18/04/2018 – Passengers fail to wear oxygen masks properly aboard emergency Southwest flight; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS NEEDS TO KEEP SAFETY AS HIGHEST PRIORITY

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 91.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 1,160 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204,000, down from 14,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $150.7. About 500,593 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.10 million for 16.82 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

