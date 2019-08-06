Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Lowered Position in Eog Res (EOG) by $917,605; Timpani Capital Management Stake in Omnicell Com (OMCL) Has Cut by $388,560 as Stock Value Declined

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (OMCL) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 4,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 34,105 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, down from 38,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.18. About 137,167 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 9,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 165,624 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76 million, down from 175,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $78.3. About 2.55 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.14% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 33,384 shares. Castleark Ltd Llc invested in 132,187 shares. Tygh Capital Mngmt reported 57,458 shares. 32,624 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Natixis reported 173,565 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 21 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Ar accumulated 0.02% or 8,575 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt owns 64,325 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 8,100 were accumulated by Fund Mngmt. Sei Com holds 0.01% or 19,217 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 52,446 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd has 0.58% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 303,811 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The holds 0% or 25,221 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt has 0.48% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $200,567 activity.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 14,187 shares to 77,204 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 31,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 31.45 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth LP has 0.31% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 69,922 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd has 164,091 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap Inc has 25,971 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0.03% or 127,600 shares. Maine-based Davis R M has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cap Ca holds 0.67% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 59,233 shares. 200 are owned by North Star Invest Mngmt. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communications holds 0.32% or 24,834 shares. The Indiana-based First Merchants Corporation has invested 0.21% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cypress Mgmt Llc (Wy) has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Delta Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,390 shares. Jump Trading invested in 7,938 shares. Swedbank owns 1.61M shares. Moreover, Asset One Limited has 0.17% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 328,850 shares. Roosevelt accumulated 97,959 shares.