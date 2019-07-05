Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Decreased Its Position in Ebay (EBAY) as Share Value Rose; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Lifted Its Stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by $605,200 as Share Value Rose

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 21,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 702,476 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.09 million, down from 723,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 1.24M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 375,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91 million, up from 358,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.82. About 878,258 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Bezos Third-Party Seller Shade Could Become Opportunity for Rival eBay – Nasdaq" published on April 15, 2019

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,124 shares to 759,905 shares, valued at $118.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 98,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $429.03M for 20.29 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.