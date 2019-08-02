Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Cut Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Synacor (SYNC) Sentiment Is 1.56

Synacor Inc (SYNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 14 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 9 reduced and sold stock positions in Synacor Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 9.64 million shares, down from 9.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Synacor Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 6.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 10.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 17,737 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 143,990 shares with $14.58M value, down from 161,727 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $359.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $112.47. About 426,099 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/04/2018 – JPM’s Dryden Sees 25% U.S. Equities Earnings Growth in 2018 (Video); 09/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2010P FROM 2000P; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Independent Board Chairman, Vesting for Govt Service; 20/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Announces Threshold Price and Initial Price for Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Due May 1, 2023; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: TRADE TENSIONS TO REMAIN SECTOR-SPECIFIC; 24/05/2018 – MEGGITT PLC MGGT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 570P FROM 540P; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS IT HAS REPAID $300 MLN LOAN WITH BANCO SAFRA DUE IN 2023; $600 MLN LOAN WITH JPMORGAN DUE IN 2022; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 22/03/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO MULL BLOCKCHAIN PROJECT SPIN-OFF: FT

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 53,542 shares to 876,159 valued at $42.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 3,254 shares and now owns 133,000 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $140 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $132 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton & Company Inc Ma holds 127,696 shares. Overbrook Management invested in 98,533 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund owns 65,098 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Co reported 36,048 shares. Seizert Partners Limited Liability Company holds 2.14% or 471,541 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 31,755 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory, a California-based fund reported 2.70M shares. Logan Capital Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 168,089 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 337,965 shares. Personal Advisors owns 476,516 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. 49,609 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Athena Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bender Robert And has invested 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). C M Bidwell Limited stated it has 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cohen Mngmt stated it has 134,175 shares or 3.28% of all its holdings.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00 million.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.57 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Intel Corp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Synacor, Inc. for 823,284 shares. Raffles Associates Lp owns 160,539 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.15% invested in the company for 480,532 shares. The Illinois-based Ariel Investments Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 220,000 shares.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. The company has market cap of $59.31 million. It enables its clients to provide their clients engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its clients to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers.