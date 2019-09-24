Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position; Symphony Asset Management Upped Axis Capital Hldgs LTD Shs (AXS) Stake By $461,026

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased Axis Capital Hldgs Ltd Shs (AXS) stake by 196.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Symphony Asset Management Llc acquired 7,814 shares as Axis Capital Hldgs Ltd Shs (AXS)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 11,787 shares with $703,000 value, up from 3,973 last quarter. Axis Capital Hldgs Ltd Shs now has $5.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $66.48. About 126,011 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 49.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa analyzed 20,200 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)'s stock declined 7.81%. The Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 21,000 shares with $2.33M value, down from 41,200 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $108.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.88. About 1.23 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 23/05/2018 – LILLY ONCOLOGY SAYS SUCCESSOR TO BE NAMED AT A LATER DATE; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IMPROVEMENT IN COMBINED PHYSICAL AND SOCIAL ACTIVITY OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH ENTRESTO VERSUS ENALAPRIL WAS EQUIVALENT TO A DIFFERENCE OF NINE YEARS OF AGING; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab)

Among 3 analysts covering Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Axis Capital Holdings has $7500 highest and $59 lowest target. $72’s average target is 8.30% above currents $66.48 stock price. Axis Capital Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $59 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 23. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 19 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, September 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 23 investors sold AXS shares while 71 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.71 million shares or 12.33% more from 66.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited has 135,981 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 916,023 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 139 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 3,104 shares. 8,314 are owned by Suntrust Banks Inc. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc owns 0.36% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 417,054 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 149,140 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lomas Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 132,598 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd, New York-based fund reported 6,735 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP invested 0.03% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 28,350 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 3,220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T has 5,255 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Jpmorgan Chase & Communication reported 614,988 shares.

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased Cumulus Media Inc stake by 38,296 shares to 636,006 valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 287 shares and now owns 372 shares. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was reduced too.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.73 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 7,980 shares to 9,676 valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) stake by 26,000 shares and now owns 81,000 shares. Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eli Lilly has $13500 highest and $12000 lowest target. $129.33’s average target is 14.57% above currents $112.88 stock price. Eli Lilly had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Tuesday, September 10 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,014 are owned by Tctc Ltd Com. 496,147 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Alps Advsrs owns 0.03% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 32,515 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Ftb Advsrs owns 3,180 shares. 4,822 are held by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt. Evergreen Capital Ltd holds 0.04% or 3,778 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 327,170 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund stated it has 0.4% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 202,184 were accumulated by Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. 78,752 were reported by Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 1,637 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.29% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 61.98 million shares. Grassi Invest holds 1.3% or 79,800 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $24.37 million activity. $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5. On Tuesday, March 26 LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 205,000 shares.