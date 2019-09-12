Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Raised Pfizer (PFE) Position by $1.64 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Charter Trust Company Increased by $480,523 Its Holding

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 3,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 178,918 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.92M, up from 175,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $130.48. About 3.44 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 24.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 38,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 193,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38M, up from 155,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.92 billion market cap company. It closed at $37.41 lastly. It is down 0.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES/SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 2,405 shares to 41,286 shares, valued at $13.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,425 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 2,405 shares to 41,286 shares, valued at $13.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,425 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,945 shares to 6,138 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Germany Index (EWG) by 20,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,867 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.