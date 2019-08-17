Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Decreased Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $356,160 as Stock Value Declined; Sterling Capital Management Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $4.32 Million

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 36,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.32 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 6,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 71,744 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, down from 78,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 19,057 shares to 60,049 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Holdings Inc by 73,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 184,168 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Moreover, Cap City Fl has 2.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 57,274 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices invested in 1,042 shares. Private Asset Mngmt reported 2.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 3.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 147,900 shares. Heritage Wealth stated it has 50,065 shares. Oakworth stated it has 42,853 shares. Moon Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt reported 0.29% stake. 61,014 were accumulated by S&T Comml Bank Pa. Vulcan Value Partners Ltd Com holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.25 million shares. Argi Limited Liability Co invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mariner Ltd Liability Company owns 887,985 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Canal Ins invested 5.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 24.26 million shares or 2.53% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Quint Tatro Calls Beyond Meat’s Valuation ‘Beyond Ridiculous’ – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and Jio Join to Digitize India and NICE Ltd (Nasdaq: $NICE) Introduces Reg BI Surveillance Solution – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,299 shares to 7,323 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 57,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 896,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Tech Stocks for Dividend Investors to Buy in July – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Warren Buffett Reveals New Investments, Cisco Sinks on Q4 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Merchants Corp holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 134,857 shares. Banque Pictet Cie stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Athena Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.97% or 182,730 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 467,200 shares. Amarillo Savings Bank owns 5,151 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Cookson Peirce Com Incorporated accumulated 531,663 shares or 2.42% of the stock. Cornerstone Cap accumulated 3,784 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 56,328 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 82,214 were accumulated by Alley Ltd. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.63% stake. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa owns 0.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,677 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).