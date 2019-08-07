Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position By $356,160; Springbok Capital Management Increased Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) Position

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 8.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 6,720 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 71,744 shares with $3.87M value, down from 78,464 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $232.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 5.80 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) stake by 967.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc acquired 484,600 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 534,700 shares with $25.51 million value, up from 50,100 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) now has $75.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.93. About 4.38 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – APPLICATION IS BASED ON DATA FROM PART 1 OF CHECKMATE -227, A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO LOWER SHARE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED; 03/05/2018 – Trumark Homes Nears Complete Sellout At Bristol Community In Chino Hills; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AGREE TO SUPPLY CLINICAL MATERIAL FOR TRIAL; 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAl as Vice President Personalized Marketing; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1.08M shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 161,487 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fmr Ltd Co has 0.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 37.17M shares. Lord Abbett Company Ltd holds 0.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 3.85 million shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 577,243 shares. Trust Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.07% or 4,524 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp has 0.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.03 million shares. Rench Wealth Inc stated it has 105,835 shares. Clark Management Gp Incorporated owns 1.54M shares. Cincinnati Corp accumulated 2.38M shares or 5.2% of the stock. Roffman Miller Assoc Incorporated Pa reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cheviot Value Management Lc accumulated 4,881 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Signature Estate And Investment Advsrs Ltd reported 473,348 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 844,644 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.33 billion for 17.44 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 57,949 shares to 896,442 valued at $186.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) stake by 28,012 shares and now owns 219,700 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14. Bank of America maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14 with “Overweight”. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating.

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) stake by 411,546 shares to 6,701 valued at $44,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) stake by 2,747 shares and now owns 640 shares. Altaba Inc (Call) was reduced too.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 the insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Advisory Service Net Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.34% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Granite Point Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 20,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sigma Planning has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Salzhauer Michael reported 2,338 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 86,200 shares. 3,150 were reported by Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc. Raymond James And Associate holds 1.73 million shares. Avalon Ltd Llc reported 6,313 shares. Invesco Limited owns 17.10 million shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Llc has 0.68% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 60,257 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa accumulated 1.88M shares or 0.75% of the stock. Moreover, Fosun Intll Ltd has 0.25% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

