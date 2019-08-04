Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Raised Biogen (BIIB) Position; Shorts at Avid Technology (AVID) Lowered By 8.89%

Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID) had a decrease of 8.89% in short interest. AVID’s SI was 3.23M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.89% from 3.55 million shares previously. With 570,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID)’s short sellers to cover AVID’s short positions. The SI to Avid Technology Inc’s float is 8.74%. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 308,898 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 82.06% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 15/03/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $39 – $51 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Avid Technology 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 23/05/2018 – Avid Enters Multiyear Agreement with Seneca College to Upgrade Media Creation and Production Teaching Facilities across Eight Campuses; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Next Generation Maestro l PowerWall Display Solution for Affordable Studio Production; 31/05/2018 – Avid Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate Business Performance; 10/05/2018 – Avid Technology Board Elects Peter Westley as Chairman; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $39M-$51M; 07/04/2018 – Avid | On Demand SaaS Platform Unveiled to Deliver Media Workflows in the Cloud; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Avid NEXIS | E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY OF CURRENT TERM LOAN UNDER FINANCING AGREEMENT TO MAY 10, 2023

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 32.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa acquired 7,392 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 30,102 shares with $7.12M value, up from 22,710 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $44.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $242.27. About 1.04M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold Avid Technology, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 61,488 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership holds 51,503 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 5,722 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 11,452 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Management Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 58,115 shares. 32,300 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Company. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 21 shares. State Street owns 533,036 shares. Amer Group Inc Inc invested in 17,522 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Group Ltd has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 13,821 shares. 7,180 are owned by Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership. 1.85 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Millennium Limited Liability Company reported 144,540 shares. 23,100 were accumulated by Jump Trading Ltd.

Among 2 analysts covering Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avid Technology had 7 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by BWS Financial. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 15.

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company has market cap of $427.97 million. The firm offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Techs stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2,801 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 161,097 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.23% or 3,930 shares in its portfolio. 681,074 are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Us Fincl Bank De has 0.11% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 161,782 shares. Kentucky-based Central Financial Bank Trust Communication has invested 0.43% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Comm National Bank & Trust owns 29,577 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.27% stake. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated accumulated 1,594 shares. Atwood & Palmer owns 700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. American Assets Investment Management Limited Liability Company owns 8,000 shares. Swedbank has invested 0.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 1,190 are held by C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J bought 118,342 shares worth $27.21M.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc had 40 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 9. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Thursday, March 21. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $280 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. Mizuho downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $235 target in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 24 with “Hold”.