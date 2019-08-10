Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Decreased Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake by $684,000; Share Value Rose; As Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Market Value Declined, Chickasaw Capital Management Cut by $31.74 Million Its Holding

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 7,381 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, down from 8,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $515.5. About 384,989 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 90.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 690,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 68,421 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 758,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 323,228 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.50 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mgmt holds 0.25% or 15,105 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs has 1,992 shares. Fil Limited invested in 52,838 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kings Point Cap Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cibc World Corp has 27,405 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 1,541 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co reported 6,917 shares. Factory Mutual Ins holds 0.18% or 27,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications invested in 0.27% or 2.32M shares. Rothschild Investment Il holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,125 shares. The Australia-based Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Marketfield Asset Management Limited Liability has 3.18% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 13,144 shares. Vanguard Group holds 8.66 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns owns 392 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company owns 1,530 shares.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 56,700 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $177.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 98,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $279.56M for 54.61 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 184,192 shares to 13.61M shares, valued at $390.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All American Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 2.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD).