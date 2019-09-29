Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Trimmed Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $397,461 as Stock Value Declined; Pool (POOL) Share Value Rose While Kdi Capital Partners Decreased by $909,924 Its Holding

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 4,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The hedge fund held 35,507 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.78 million, down from 40,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $199.52. About 136,757 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 1,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 64,887 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.83M, down from 65,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO HAVE EXPLORED BUYING CINEMAS: LA TIMES; 27/05/2018 – JCOM TO TIE UP WITH NETFLIX, OFFER CONTENT THRU CABLE TV:NIKKEI; 26/03/2018 – Vulture: Netflix Orders More Queer Eye and Nailed It As Its Unscripted Push Continues; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Threatens to Withhold Films From Cannes Festival; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Inc. vs Affinity Labs of Texas, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/26/2018; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, a payments firm with clients such as Netflix and Uber, is eyeing an IPO after record revenues; 29/03/2018 – Nearly 60% of Americans are streaming and most with Netflix: CNBC survey; 21/05/2018 – The Obamas say they hope “to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples” with their Netflix production deal; 18/04/2018 – Netflix performance burns hedge fund short sellers

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 62.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 451,913 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Kansas-based Mariner has invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Pictet And Cie (Europe) has 0.29% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4,503 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 35,821 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd holds 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,435 shares. 624 are owned by Guardian Advsrs L P. First Allied Advisory Ser invested in 23,115 shares. Investment House Ltd Llc invested in 979 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 6,923 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisory Inc accumulated 990 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 409,355 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 472 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Charter Tru reported 2,935 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stephens Investment Mgmt Group Inc Llc holds 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 311 shares.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 189,460 shares to 258,110 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,709 shares to 4,189 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C by 1,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66M for 28.18 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $93,598 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold POOL shares while 90 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.62 million shares or 0.05% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C has 0.74% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 1.52% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 78,600 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Monroe Retail Bank Mi stated it has 7,110 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa owns 2,062 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca stated it has 13,760 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 79,886 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% stake. 21,115 were accumulated by Fil. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 2,672 shares. 5,760 were accumulated by Mai Capital Management. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Co accumulated 933 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clough Partners LP reported 45,120 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc owns 200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Profund Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,912 shares.