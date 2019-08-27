Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Has Lowered as Valuation Declined; Peapack Gladstone Financial Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Has Trimmed by $378,352 as Share Value Rose

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 3,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 330,213 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.36M, down from 333,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.65M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 19.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 19,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 82,251 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, down from 101,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 682,345 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Is Home Care Segment Revenue Driving P&G’s Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 24,627 shares to 303,334 shares, valued at $14.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 14,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short Term Bond Etf (BSV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Lc reported 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Halsey Associate Inc Ct has 0.55% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 32,250 shares. Moreover, Brinker Cap has 0.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 21,555 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 7,907 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Wealth Planning Ltd Llc has 3.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 44,082 shares. Hartford has invested 1.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Raymond James & reported 3.48M shares. 7,189 were reported by Ssi Investment Inc. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Pa has 2.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Braun Stacey Associate has invested 1.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Clark Estates New York reported 5,720 shares. Stack invested in 96,624 shares or 1.2% of the stock. 51,301 were accumulated by Peoples Fin Svcs. 64,207 were reported by Hall Laurie J Trustee. 20,719 were accumulated by Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dow downgraded to Sell equivalent at BofA Merrill – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best Stocks for 2019: LyondellBasell Has Some Catching Up to Do – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $498,873 activity.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 46,470 shares to 49,470 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (ELD) by 290,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 6,410 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Korea Invest has 0.02% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 59,019 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Proshare Advsrs Lc has invested 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 117,159 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. California-based Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Roundview Cap Limited Liability accumulated 0.44% or 21,803 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.01% or 6,304 shares in its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Llc owns 114 shares. 42,965 were reported by Glenmede Na. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.15% or 147,650 shares. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.17% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cutter Com Brokerage owns 4,253 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fiduciary stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).