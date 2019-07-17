Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Trimmed Its Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stake by $1.66 Million; Partnervest Advisory Services Continues to Hold Position in Arista Networks (ANET)

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 1,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, up from 951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $275.51. About 579,796 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 19.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 19,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,251 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, down from 101,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $87.8. About 2.91M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 108,031 shares to 448,037 shares, valued at $126.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 5,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 earnings per share, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03B for 7.92 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Global Invsts Limited Partnership has 0.31% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 633,235 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.14% or 5,738 shares. Bell Financial Bank invested 0.94% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 58,440 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Lc has 23,278 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 4,655 are owned by Greenleaf Trust. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research owns 63,313 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund holds 37,800 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 7,724 shares. Cincinnati Co reported 651,666 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards And Co owns 193 shares. Valicenti Advisory Inc has invested 2.31% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Weiss Multi holds 0.06% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 31,000 shares. Cna Corporation owns 94,200 shares.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9.98M shares to 16,329 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 16,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,509 shares, and cut its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW).

