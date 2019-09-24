Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Lifted Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Cut By $525,528 Its Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stake

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 6.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa acquired 9,187 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 154,324 shares with $10.43 million value, up from 145,137 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $82.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $65.43. About 1.39M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) stake by 40.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 4,866 shares as Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)’s stock rose 7.76%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 7,264 shares with $790,000 value, down from 12,130 last quarter. Tractor Supply Co now has $10.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $91.56. About 359,505 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply has $12500 highest and $96 lowest target. $118.40’s average target is 29.31% above currents $91.56 stock price. Tractor Supply had 12 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, April 26. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TSCO in report on Tuesday, July 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 16 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TSCO in report on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Proshare Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Smith Salley Associate invested in 0.06% or 3,709 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 130,727 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 20,634 shares. Pension Ser, Korea-based fund reported 5,209 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 4,514 shares stake. 3,005 are held by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd. Waddell Reed Finance Incorporated stated it has 1.87M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. First Personal Fin Serv reported 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Charter Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 5,766 shares. Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Investment Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.45% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Hartford Mgmt owns 13,231 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks owns 110,650 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 9,900 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23 million for 21.80 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 10,163 shares to 43,816 valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 3,203 shares and now owns 12,663 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 799,304 shares. Rench Wealth Management invested in 1.46% or 33,787 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt accumulated 26,653 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Ltd Llc owns 0.11% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 21,133 shares. 7,164 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc. Cordasco Networks reported 236 shares stake. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 460 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0.03% or 1.25 million shares. 394,626 were accumulated by Psagot Inv House Ltd. California-based First Republic Investment Management has invested 0.12% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bailard has 49,512 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth reported 0.01% stake. 427,480 are owned by Apg Asset Management Nv. Partner Mngmt Lp invested 1.51% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Peapack Gladstone invested in 3,672 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased Ishares Tr (ACWI) stake by 7,000 shares to 18,173 valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 7,575 shares and now owns 8,702 shares. Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $88 highest and $6700 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 17.99% above currents $65.43 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 13 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by UBS. Mizuho maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

