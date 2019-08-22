Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Cut Its Stake in Applied Matls (AMAT) by $923,871 as Stock Price Rose; Markston International Increased Stake in American International Group (AIG) by $808,787

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 23,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 159,021 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, down from 182,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 2.49M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Markston International Llc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 18,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 285,403 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29M, up from 266,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 1.16 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Com owns 0.08% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 11,777 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 1,743 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 6,997 shares. 3,003 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Mgmt. Prudential Financial owns 0.06% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 807,131 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 431,503 shares. Hudock Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 539 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com stated it has 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 285,403 were accumulated by Markston International Limited Com. Norinchukin Savings Bank The has 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research reported 0% stake. Alabama-based Regions has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). British Columbia Inv Management Corporation accumulated 0.09% or 242,546 shares. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Limited invested 1.19% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,800 shares to 68,422 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 311,653 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Grimes reported 5,842 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nine Masts Capital Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 3,403 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Management Llc has 0.07% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 7,477 are held by Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 23,864 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 135,690 shares. Arizona-based Davis Selected Advisers has invested 3.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Arrow Fin Corporation holds 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 3,150 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs Incorporated owns 154,216 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Ci holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1.87M shares. Psagot House Limited has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 4,350 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 61,018 shares. Cohen Cap has invested 1.86% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Buckingham Cap Management has invested 0.7% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 298,700 shares to 845,600 shares, valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 137,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

