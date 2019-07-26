Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Boosted Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $1.05 Million; Market Value Rose; As Biogen (BIIB) Share Value Declined, Ativo Capital Management Upped Stake by $609,352

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 74.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 2,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,042 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $238.21. About 932,771 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 4,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,694 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.08M, up from 225,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $279.35. About 2.28M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5,000 shares to 41,200 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 45,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,857 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $13.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has 0.98% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sei Invs stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gluskin Sheff Associates stated it has 75,872 shares. 5,943 are held by Ent Finance Services Corp. Heritage Invsts Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 175,793 shares. Axa invested in 343,569 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman, a New York-based fund reported 58,445 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 660,309 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Schwerin Boyle stated it has 3.53% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Capital Management Associates New York invested in 1.47% or 4,000 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 1.29% stake. Conning Inc reported 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bath Savings Trust reported 5.89% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.1% or 33,213 shares.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “ICC International Cannabis, Biotii Technologie Sign Advisory Agreement With Dr. Alexandros Makriyannis – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Biogen (BIIB) Keep the Earnings Streak Alive in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Options Bulls Continue to Blitz Embattled Biogen Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Multibillion-Dollar Race for Gene Therapy Manufacturing Is On – The Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.