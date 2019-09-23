Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Trimmed Cintas (CTAS) Position; Magellan Health Services (MGLN)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Magellan Health Services Inc (MGLN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 87 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 79 decreased and sold their stakes in Magellan Health Services Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 23.27 million shares, up from 23.20 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Magellan Health Services Inc in top ten positions increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 57 Increased: 56 New Position: 31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 1.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 2,000 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 20.54%. The Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 99,610 shares with $23.64 million value, down from 101,610 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $26.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $252.71. About 135,243 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.7. About 45,012 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Rev $7.5B-$7.8B; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in Hawai’i; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT

Magellan Health, Inc. engages in the healthcare management business in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The companyÂ’s Healthcare segment engages in the management of behavioral healthcare services and employee assistance program services; management of other specialty areas, including diagnostic imaging and musculoskeletal management; and the integrated management of physical, behavioral, and pharmaceutical healthcare for special populations comprising individuals with serious mental illness, dual eligibles, long-term services and supports, and other populations with unique and often complex healthcare needs. It has a 114.42 P/E ratio. This segment provides its healthcare services through its comprehensive network of medical and behavioral health professionals, clinics, hospitals, and ancillary service providers.

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Magellan Health (MGLN) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Tucson.com published: “Magellan Rx Specialty Pharmacy Helps More Patients Achieve Adherence Goals through MRx Cares Clinical Coaching Program – Arizona Daily Star” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Magellan Health, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGLN) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy Magellan Health (MGLN) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Starboard Value Lp holds 5.35% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. for 2.37 million shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 112,375 shares or 3.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 13D Management Llc has 3.79% invested in the company for 169,583 shares. The California-based Engaged Capital Llc has invested 3.43% in the stock. Omni Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 444,262 shares.

Analysts await Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. MGLN’s profit will be $30.99 million for 12.34 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $224.33M for 29.52 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where to Focus When Cintas Reports Earnings – Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cintas Corporation Signs on as Sponsor of College Football on ESPN – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Cintas Corporation Announces Webcast for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results – Financial Post” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 6,927 shares to 183,726 valued at $24.47M in 2019Q2. It also upped Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 15,288 shares and now owns 94,706 shares. Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cintas Corp has $24800 highest and $20200 lowest target. $225’s average target is -10.97% below currents $252.71 stock price. Cintas Corp had 3 analyst reports since June 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 17. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Monday, July 22.