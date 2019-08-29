Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Decreased By $9.06 Million Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Stake; Logan Capital Management Has Cut Its Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) Holding

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 57.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 312,571 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 16.64%. The Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 226,953 shares with $6.65 million value, down from 539,524 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $15.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.99% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 14.49M shares traded or 2.12% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) stake by 32.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc analyzed 5,368 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN)'s stock rose 6.22%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 11,151 shares with $1.96 million value, down from 16,519 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas now has $125.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $196.84. About 1.27M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2700 lowest target. $31.33’s average target is 74.06% above currents $18 stock price. Halliburton had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 23 report. Barclays Capital maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.10M for 12.16 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -2.39% below currents $196.84 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 29 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Friday, March 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Wells Fargo. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $199 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.78 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.