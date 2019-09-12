Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Raised By $1.81 Million Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake; Last Week Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vonage Holdings has $1700 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16’s average target is 22.98% above currents $13.01 stock price. Vonage Holdings had 4 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight New Target: $17.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $15.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 8.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa acquired 21,845 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 288,985 shares with $24.23M value, up from 267,140 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $111.45B valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $92.46. About 2.63M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Turns to Top California Court to Axe `Trifling’ Claims; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks has a latte to learn; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé adds Starbucks to US blend

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) stake by 4,159 shares to 50,650 valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 20,152 shares and now owns 199,376 shares. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks Corp has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -2.47% below currents $92.46 stock price. Starbucks Corp had 26 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 11. Bank of America maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, April 26. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $8500 target. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Neutral” on Monday, June 10. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush. UBS maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Monday, July 29. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $9500 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9800 target in Friday, July 26 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 6 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 21,357 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Hendershot stated it has 77,633 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.13% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hills Retail Bank Trust holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 37,450 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 10,125 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corp Mi reported 3.46% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Com owns 20,777 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Next Fincl Grp, a Texas-based fund reported 11,767 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.6% or 71,799 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com, Arizona-based fund reported 3,275 shares. Montecito State Bank Trust stated it has 3,315 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 2,986 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares has 45,434 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 326,427 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold Vonage Holdings Corp. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Investment reported 14,900 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested in 8.23% or 2.03M shares. 185,000 are held by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Kbc Nv has 49,092 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Interstate National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Everence Cap Inc reported 27,790 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 0% or 8,017 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 296,588 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc holds 0% or 176,800 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 76,392 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 6.64M shares. Moreover, Group One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 52,963 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Principal Gru invested in 0.02% or 1.81M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P holds 0% or 320 shares.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 600,470 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C