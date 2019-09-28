Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Trimmed Its Moodys (MCO) Holding; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lifted Its 51Job (JOBS) Stake

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased Moodys Corp (MCO) stake by 5.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 5,692 shares as Moodys Corp (MCO)’s stock rose 10.54%. The Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 94,591 shares with $18.48M value, down from 100,283 last quarter. Moodys Corp now has $38.95B valuation. The stock decreased 3.42% or $7.3 during the last trading session, reaching $205.88. About 1.54M shares traded or 93.13% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ALSO UPGRADED THE LONG-TERM ISSUER RATING OF THE FONDO DE REESTRUCTURACION ORDENADA BANCARIA (FROB) TO BAA1 FROM BAA2; 12/04/2018 – TIMES CHINA’S CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS AFRICAN CONTINENTAL FREE TRADE AREA COULD BOOST INTRA-REGIONAL TRADE, WHICH REMAINS FAR LOWER THAN IN DEVELOPING ASIAN COUNTRIES; 09/03/2018 – SLOVAKIA’S OUTLOOK POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cambridge, Il’s Go Rating At Baa3; Revises Outlook To Stable; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ANGOLA’S STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS BROADLY BALANCED CREDIT PRESSURES, WITH POTENTIAL GRADUAL RECOVERY SUPPORTED BY INCREASING OIL PRODUCTION; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index April 09, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Analytics Experts Contribute to New Book on IFRS 9 and CECL; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BOCOM LEASING & BLDHK’S RATINGS; STABLE; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BIL’S A2 SR RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased 51Job Inc (JOBS) stake by 229.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc acquired 39,856 shares as 51Job Inc (JOBS)’s stock declined 16.70%. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 57,256 shares with $4.32 million value, up from 17,400 last quarter. 51Job Inc now has $4.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $70.12. About 276,710 shares traded or 41.41% up from the average. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 9,314 shares to 14,661 valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 488 shares and now owns 296,686 shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,140 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ghp Inv Advsrs accumulated 28,469 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 2.12M shares. Cqs Cayman LP has 0.13% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Shine Advisory has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Llc owns 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,100 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 110,284 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 452 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 6,657 were accumulated by Bluecrest Cap Mngmt. Brighton Jones Llc holds 0.03% or 1,132 shares. Cibc Markets invested in 0.04% or 28,666 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks accumulated 20,929 shares. Moreover, Colony Gp Ltd has 0.31% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 9,729 were reported by Creative Planning. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 79,707 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Moody’s has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $205.25’s average target is -0.31% below currents $205.88 stock price. Moody’s had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by PiperJaffray. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $17300 target in Tuesday, September 10 report. JP Morgan maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $24000 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 25. UBS maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $198 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) on Thursday, August 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.72M for 26.13 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 21,928 shares to 783,822 valued at $31.50 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) stake by 13,068 shares and now owns 787,907 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) was reduced too.