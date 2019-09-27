Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Increased Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) as Valuation Declined; Ironwood Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $560,595 as Market Valuation Rose

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 127,556 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.09 million, down from 131,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 18.19M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 74.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 3,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 8,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 4,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 8.58 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nividia’s Stock Plunge May Only Grow Worse – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is It Time to Buy Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “RBC Says Memory Semiconductor Stocks Could Be the Big Q3 Earnings Winners – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Nvidia’s stock jumps after analyst raises price target – MarketWatch” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Gains Graphics Card Market Share, but Is Still a Distant Second to NVIDIA – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI) by 165,503 shares to 180,991 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,610 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $262.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,766 shares to 44,481 shares, valued at $8.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.