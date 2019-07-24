Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $1.10 Million; Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Position by $2.89 Million

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 25,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 286,157 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 260,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 6.39 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 107,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 433,766 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, up from 326,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 167,726 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 14.73% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.16% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Inc accumulated 0.05% or 35,224 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Llc invested in 0.04% or 8,685 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Anderson Hoagland And Comm has 1.36% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sentinel Lba holds 6,152 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Renaissance Inv Group Inc Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,525 shares. 14,750 are held by Private Wealth Prtn Ltd. Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 570,617 shares. White Pine Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,293 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Company holds 6,233 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom owns 15,244 shares. 55,696 are held by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Llc. New York-based J Goldman & Communications LP has invested 0.79% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Confluence Inv Ltd Liability Company accumulated 457,932 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 17.50 million shares stake.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 92,863 shares to 115,494 shares, valued at $22.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 68,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,800 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.