Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Lowered Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position by $684,000 as Valuation Rose; General Electric Co (GE) Shares Rose While Alpine Partners Vi Cut Holding

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 7,381 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, down from 8,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $502.82. About 243,368 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75M, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 43.41M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 12/03/2018 – GE: BOARD WEIGHED CEO/CHAIR SPLIT, OPTED TO KEEP ROLES COMBINED; 25/05/2018 – GE has a great mix of a whole bunch of portfolio companies,” says CalSTRS CIO Chris Ailman; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE, CREATING GLOBAL LEADER FOR RAIL EQUIPMENT, SERVICES AND SOFTWARE; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applied Markets; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO EXPLORES WAYS TO DIVEST INSURANCE ASSETS

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Syneos Health (SYNH) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, ’19 View Up – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NuVasive (NUVA) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: DIS, CBS, KHC, TSN, DVN, PXD, ISRG, SUHJY and HTHIY – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BPR, BRSS, ISRG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 66,354 shares to 78,865 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 4,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $4.50 million activity.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 53.26 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 102,841 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $118.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

