Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Decreased Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position by $920,186; Extreme Networks (EXTR) Stock Price Rose While Group One Trading LP Has Cut by $5.82 Million Its Stake

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 17,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 217,826 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.59M, down from 235,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 5.75 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 88.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 831,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 106,139 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, down from 937,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $812.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.79. About 664,734 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q EPS 1c-EPS 8c; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR)

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 7,993 shares to 22,421 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 61,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $786.45 million for 21.27 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (Put) by 171,200 shares to 323,600 shares, valued at $22.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kandi Technologies Group Inc (Call) by 167,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Embraer S A (Call).

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% negative EPS growth.