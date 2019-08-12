Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Lowered By $1.79 Million Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Ellington Management Group Raised T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake By $1.10 Million

Ellington Management Group Llc increased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 78.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc acquired 15,982 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 36,382 shares with $2.51 million value, up from 20,400 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $65.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 623,683 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Concerns about 5G spending brought Sprint and T-Mobile together, although it’s also a convenient rationale for a deal; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to a $26 billion merger Current T-Mobile CEO John Legere will lead the combined company, which will be called T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – FITCH PLACES SPRINT’S IDR ON POS WATCH ON T-MOBILE TRANSACTION; 27/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile US: Is Third Time a Charm? — 3rd Update; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO BRAXTON CARTER ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: NOW GAINING 1.7 USERS FOR EACH SUBSCRIBER LOST; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: W/SPRINT CAN BE MASSIVELY DISRUPTIVE IN BROADBAND

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 10.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 17,737 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 143,990 shares with $14.58M value, down from 161,727 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $345.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $108.05. About 4.10 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names head of artificial intelligence research; 07/05/2018 – Dimon Hopeful Trade Tensions Won’t Derail JPMorgan’s China Plans; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 12/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan recently predicted that share repurchases would total about $800 billion this year, a new record; 15/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: $4.7B 1Q Net Share Repurchases; 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Slashes iPhone X-Shipment Estimates — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “1 Big Reason T-Mobile/Sprint Will Be Good for Consumers – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sprint T-Mobile Merger: Reassessing The Thesis – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sprint/T-Mobile result within a week – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “AGs suing to block Sprint/T-Mobile merger seek trial date extension – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. T-Mobile US had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the shares of TMUS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 29 report. Raymond James maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $9400 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by HSBC.

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) stake by 24,275 shares to 16,225 valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) stake by 59,400 shares and now owns 93,572 shares. Charter Communications Inc N was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 0.1% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 550 shares stake. Madison Invest Inc stated it has 111,100 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd accumulated 9,970 shares. New England Research And Mngmt holds 10,100 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Stevens Management LP accumulated 11,141 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank reported 13,215 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Lc reported 13,704 shares stake. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 17.43 million shares. Chevy Chase has 58,886 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd reported 144,933 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Cwm has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 439,119 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Inc Nv.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, April 15. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $116 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. Wells Fargo maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.12 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 162,672 shares. Td Asset Management invested in 0.65% or 4.18M shares. 153,231 are held by Markston Limited. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.48% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 517,324 shares. Moreover, Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us has 1.64% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.51 million shares. Architects Incorporated has invested 0.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First National Bank has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guyasuta Advisors holds 0.42% or 36,877 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset reported 1.66% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Affinity Limited Company reported 166,189 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Co has 2% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Annex Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Golub Grp Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md accumulated 25,564 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Com owns 54,496 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 66,354 shares to 78,865 valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) stake by 2,800 shares and now owns 7,800 shares. Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) was raised too.