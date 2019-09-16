DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:DGAOF) had an increase of 12.36% in short interest. DGAOF’s SI was 1.82 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.36% from 1.62M shares previously. With 3,400 avg volume, 536 days are for DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:DGAOF)’s short sellers to cover DGAOF’s short positions. It closed at $1.39 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 275.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa acquired 189,460 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 258,110 shares with $2.64 million value, up from 68,650 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $37.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 10.04 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT EXPECTS TO CONTINUE BUILDING NAVIGATOR, EXPEDITION; 11/05/2018 – Ford could reopen two U.S. truck plants next Friday; 10/05/2018 – FORD SHOULD LARGELY RECOVER FROM SUPPLIER DISRUPTION: MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – WPP Defense of Ford, Mars Briefs Seen Tougher With Sorrell Exit; 24/04/2018 – Wagner® Brake Releases First-to-Market Pads for Popular Ford and Toyota Vehicles, Expands Total Product Offerings across VIO; 09/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR IS UNCHANGED; 03/04/2018 – FORD SAYS ‘TAKING A LOOK’ AT GM’S MOVE TO QUARTERLY SALES; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2, Afrms 2 Rtgs On 2 Ford Credit Auto Ls Trst Dls; 15/03/2018 – FORD SAYS ALSO PLANS TO LAUNCH THE NEW BRONCO AND YET-TO-BE-NAMED OFF-ROAD SMALL UTILITY; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Senators to press automakers, regulators on Takata air bag recall

Among 3 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.67’s average target is 24.41% above currents $9.38 stock price. Ford Motor had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, May 6 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $10 target.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. Shares for $8.00M were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1. LECHLEITER JOHN C had bought 10,000 shares worth $95,950. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of stock or 10,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Logan Cap invested in 126,000 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 184,743 shares. Sunbelt Secs accumulated 28,212 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Illinois-based Whitnell has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Korea Invest Corp invested 0.06% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 17,726 are owned by Petrus Lta. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.37% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 2.63 million shares. Pinnacle Limited, New York-based fund reported 99,107 shares. Johnson Counsel has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 1,600 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,821 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,226 shares. Pzena Mgmt Limited Company has invested 1.78% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 1.61M shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,261 shares stake.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 3,483 shares to 226,211 valued at $59.84 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) stake by 21,213 shares and now owns 99,890 shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.