Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Cut Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Position by $1.12 Million; Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Position Held by Bank Of Italy

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company's stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11 million, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 945,729 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 14.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa analyzed 9,373 shares as the company's stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 55,393 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, down from 64,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $35.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.91. About 1.37M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.29% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 139,278 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 64,985 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Covey Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3.7% or 23,022 shares. Moreover, Camarda Advisors Ltd has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 43 shares. Jones Financial Lllp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First Bancorporation Of Omaha holds 0.61% or 75,287 shares. Indiana-based Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.54% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Foster And Motley Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 5,338 are owned by Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 371 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 9,360 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks stated it has 0.1% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.15% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 7,110 are owned by Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 21.50 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year's $1.52 per share.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 57,949 shares to 896,442 shares, valued at $186.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 61,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).