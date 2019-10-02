Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Cut By $15.36 Million Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding; Citadel Advisors Upped Its Capitol Fed Finl (CFFN) Position

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Capitol Fed Finl Inc (CFFN) stake by 587.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc acquired 458,632 shares as Capitol Fed Finl Inc (CFFN)’s stock declined 0.20%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 536,732 shares with $7.39M value, up from 78,100 last quarter. Capitol Fed Finl Inc now has $1.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 77,987 shares traded. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) has risen 10.16% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Capitol Federal Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFFN); 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial: Deal Represents Value of $47.08/CCB Shr; 31/05/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL INC -; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal: Additional Distribution Will Allow CFFN to Pay True Blue Capitol Div; 31/05/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL-BOARD OF CAPITOL FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK ANNOUNCED THAT IT VOTED TO MAKE CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION TO CFFN IN AMOUNT OF $36.0 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Savings Bank to Make Capital Distribution of $36 Million to CFFN; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Board Declared True Blue Capitol Div of 25c/Share; 18/04/2018 Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Sees Deal Closing End October 201

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 56.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 75,272 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 57,728 shares with $11.81 million value, down from 133,000 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $71.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $198.04. About 1.93M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.8% On Year; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 26/03/2018 – Mint: Goldman Sachs in talks to acquire stake in Royal Sundaram; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs moves commodity sales team into investment bank – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 20/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.2% In Mar 17 Wk; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AGREES TO PAY $110 MILLION OVER FOREX CONDUCT; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs points out the S&P is following the “typical” path coming out of a double-digit correction outside of an economic recession and this implies a possible return to the old highs in a couple of months, with further upside toward the 3000 level on the S&P 500 later on; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Goldman’s move gives David Solomon a great chance to grow into the CEO job; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo

Investors sentiment is 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 9 investors sold CFFN shares while 38 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 104.25 million shares or 0.78% less from 105.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Limited Partnership reported 2.68 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dean Associates Llc holds 388,834 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated owns 12,227 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) for 16,312 shares. Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 18,307 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 0.01% in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Blackrock Incorporated owns 9.74 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Knott David M invested in 9,800 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Intrust Bancshares Na has invested 0.04% in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Amalgamated State Bank holds 19,568 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited holds 0% or 96,778 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 0% invested in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) for 104,233 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0% or 57,013 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 21,400 shares.

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Essex Ppty Tr Inc (Call) (NYSE:ESS) stake by 6,700 shares to 17,400 valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Navistar Intl Corp New (Put) (NYSE:NAV) stake by 58,100 shares and now owns 43,200 shares. Yy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:YY) was reduced too.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 10,090 shares to 195,621 valued at $36.53M in 2019Q2. It also upped Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) stake by 44,700 shares and now owns 89,250 shares. Dentsply Sirona Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,692 shares. Aperio Group Lc holds 0.19% or 233,128 shares. Becker Management owns 193,125 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt owns 1,819 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.17% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Philadelphia Tru holds 1.75% or 97,281 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Limited Company holds 4,343 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Amer Registered Invest Advisor holds 4,527 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. 70,263 were reported by Axa. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 3,550 shares. 23 are held by Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd. Alpha Cubed Invests has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,450 shares. Connable Office holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 11,849 shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 4,499 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 8.95 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldman Sachs Group has $260 highest and $218 lowest target. $234.33’s average target is 18.32% above currents $198.04 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.

