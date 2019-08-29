Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Trimmed Position in Citigroup (C) by $3.13 Million as Share Price Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Dana Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 30,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 760,471 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.06M, down from 791,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.34. About 6.92 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 50,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 156,854 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, down from 207,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $64.01. About 6.47M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Appoints Della Pietra to Run Its Non-Core Assets Arm; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 10/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Citigroup Subsidiary CGMD Prelim ‘A+/A-1’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MLN ($400 MLN OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 9.7%

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 24,711 shares to 527,225 shares, valued at $25.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 12,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Grp Llc holds 1.99% or 3.75 million shares. Michigan-based Greenleaf has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). City Tru Fl has 16,380 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Amarillo Savings Bank accumulated 0.11% or 5,151 shares. Loeb owns 1,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.93M shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Fiera Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 219,072 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 8.60 million shares. Virtu Lc reported 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Valicenti Advisory Inc accumulated 0.15% or 5,916 shares. Private Capital Advsrs invested in 169,816 shares or 2.77% of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Van Den Berg Mngmt I invested in 0.05% or 6,327 shares. Cumberland Advsrs holds 5,550 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 1.19 million shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.04 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mngmt holds 1.08% or 1.40M shares. Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5.35% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Alphamark Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tctc Holding Limited has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 10,991 shares. Arga Inv Management LP holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 68,885 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.54% or 1.77M shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 7,566 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation holds 0.29% or 902,570 shares in its portfolio. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Spears Abacus Advisors accumulated 417,421 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested 0.33% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Greystone Managed Invs Inc reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 57,949 shares to 896,442 shares, valued at $186.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 5,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.