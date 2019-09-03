Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Increased By $1.05 Million Its Mastercard (MA) Stake; Chs – Class B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred (CHSCL) Shorts Raised By 40.12%

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 1.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa acquired 4,453 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 229,694 shares with $54.08M value, up from 225,241 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $281.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $280.53. About 1.69M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program

Chs Inc – Class B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred (NASDAQ:CHSCL) had an increase of 40.12% in short interest. CHSCL’s SI was 23,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 40.12% from 16,700 shares previously. With 29,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Chs Inc – Class B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred (NASDAQ:CHSCL)’s short sellers to cover CHSCL’s short positions. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.39. About 13,733 shares traded. CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) has declined 2.39% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.39% the S&P500.

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through four divisions: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It currently has negative earnings. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $279.64's average target is -0.32% below currents $280.53 stock price.