Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Cut Holding in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by $2.31 Million; Celgene (CELG) Shares Rose While Saturna Capital Has Boosted Its Stake

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 91.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,160 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204,000, down from 14,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $158.94. About 280,012 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 4,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,789 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.41 million, up from 201,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.05. About 2.45 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 11/05/2018 – Celgene Drug Overview 2017-2018 Forecast to 2027 – Sales Will Peak in 2023 at $21.5 Billion Before Declining Severely – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New and Updated Data across a Range of Blood Diseases at EHA 2018; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Denali Capital Clo Xii, Ltd; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO Xll; 07/04/2018 – #4 In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris (NYSE:HRS) by 4,000 shares to 390,660 shares, valued at $62.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 4,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 980,508 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Ally Fincl has invested 0.5% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gm Advisory accumulated 2,200 shares. Bb Biotech Ag invested in 5.22% or 2.20 million shares. Washington Trust Retail Bank invested in 0.05% or 3,287 shares. 350 are owned by Ima Wealth Inc. 12,026 are owned by Lucas Mngmt. Headinvest Ltd Company reported 0.3% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cohen Klingenstein Lc accumulated 50,255 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 1.3% or 5.81 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,600 shares. Appleton Prns Inc Ma stated it has 0.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Magnetar Financial Limited Liability has 4.7% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.61% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Thomasville Bancorporation stated it has 32,437 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.36% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 765,143 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. ROK’s profit will be $273.41M for 17.20 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.24% EPS growth.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 57,949 shares to 896,442 shares, valued at $186.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Us Retail Bank De invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc holds 17,054 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 279 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 125,955 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 5,795 shares. Martin Currie Limited accumulated 83,043 shares. The California-based Kcm Investment Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). First Foundation Advisors owns 0.03% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 2,709 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp owns 80 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,768 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo owns 1,550 shares. Axa holds 527,989 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,667 shares. 85 were accumulated by Covington Capital Mgmt.