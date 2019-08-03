Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Raised Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding; Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 1.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa acquired 3,124 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 296,170 shares with $47.07M value, up from 293,046 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $120.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.11M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian National Railway had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Stephens. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. See Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) latest ratings:

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6. 1,035 shares were sold by Paz George, worth $154,143 on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 0.26% or 5,838 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Limited stated it has 7,018 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Shine Invest Advisory holds 558 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Com holds 2,360 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 38,612 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo accumulated 36,774 shares. Old Dominion accumulated 0.13% or 2,225 shares. Hexavest Inc invested in 214,764 shares. Braun Stacey Associate invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 68,290 shares. 10,974 are held by Rampart Inv Mgmt Lc. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.56% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). National Asset Mngmt holds 0.25% or 12,548 shares. Salem Cap Mngmt owns 52,959 shares.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased Ishares Tr (EIDO) stake by 21,000 shares to 82,001 valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 2,061 shares and now owns 171,335 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was reduced too.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company has market cap of $66.92 billion. The firm transports cargo, serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It has a 15.84 P/E ratio. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.03. About 663,625 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada