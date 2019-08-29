Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Position By $175.55 Million; BULLFROG GOLD (BFGC) Sellers Increased By 1875% Their Shorts

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 49.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa acquired 98,623 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 296,198 shares with $527.46M value, up from 197,575 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $872.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.25. About 2.42 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) The games will be bundled in Amazon’s Prime subscription service – but free on Amazon’s Twitch; 06/04/2018 – CPSC MEETING WITH AMAZON REPRESENTATIVES APRIL 10; 29/03/2018 – Trump Is Wrong About Amazon’s Taxes And USPS Relationship, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multibillion-dollar contract: White House; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND

BULLFROG GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:BFGC) had an increase of 1875% in short interest. BFGC’s SI was 23,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1875% from 1,200 shares previously. With 209,700 avg volume, 0 days are for BULLFROG GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:BFGC)’s short sellers to cover BFGC’s short positions. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.089. About 88,689 shares traded or 9.35% up from the average. Bullfrog Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGC) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) stake by 29,000 shares to 121,103 valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 8,113 shares and now owns 30,205 shares. Ishares Tr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field Main National Bank & Trust owns 1,622 shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 2.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 17,625 were reported by Westwood Hldg Gp. Goodman Finance reported 4,888 shares. Atwood Palmer Incorporated holds 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 464 shares. Bristol John W & Comm New York holds 3.65% or 74,791 shares in its portfolio. 117,982 were accumulated by Agf Investments. Fagan holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 650 shares. South Dakota Council reported 27,480 shares stake. Baltimore has invested 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Renaissance Invest Group Limited Liability Company owns 162 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shikiar Asset Management Incorporated holds 10,751 shares or 8.02% of its portfolio. Violich Cap Mgmt holds 616 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 1,135 are owned by Park Oh.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 24.62% above currents $1764.25 stock price. Amazon had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.43 million. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project that consists of 79 lode claims and 2 patented claims covering 1,600 acres located to the northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada.