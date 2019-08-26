Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Decreased Bank Amer (BAC) Stake By $4.56 Million; Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust (BSD) Has 0.89 Sentiment

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 17.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 168,734 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 808,837 shares with $22.32 million value, down from 977,571 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $246.39B valuation. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 81.90 million shares traded or 56.72% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Consumer Banking Rev $9B, Up 9%; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – BI Nordic: BANK OF AMERICA: Massive amounts of overseas cash are about to pour into the US – and provide a boost to the; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 13% This Year, BofA Leads; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERICAL LOANS HEAD SAYS CEOS ARE OPTIMISTIC ON US ECON; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS ALL DIRECTORS ELECTED IN ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 12/04/2018 – BofA Raises Concerns About Zambia’s Debt as Risks Seen Growing

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust (BSD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.25, from 2.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 8 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 9 reduced and sold positions in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust. The investment managers in our database reported: 678,630 shares, down from 839,844 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 3 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust for 149,891 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 183,341 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 16,630 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 8,807 shares.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $105.09 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 16.32 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 47,766 shares traded or 140.13% up from the average. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (BSD) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) stake by 2,800 shares to 7,800 valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wisdomtree Tr (ELD) stake by 290,881 shares and now owns 941,696 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

