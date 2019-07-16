Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Decreased Home Depot (HD) Holding by $17.74 Million as Share Value Rose; As Republic Svcs (RSG) Share Value Rose, Edgestream Partners LP Has Decreased Position

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 92,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,494 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.16 million, down from 208,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $217.36. About 2.05 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 18.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 10,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,502 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 58,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $87.67. About 513,513 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.59 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Financial Advsrs invested in 1,167 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank Com has 110,819 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Water Island Cap Limited Liability has 0.31% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Montag A & Associate Inc holds 1.78% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 99,905 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora accumulated 11,031 shares. Farmers Bancshares holds 17,221 shares. Halsey Ct reported 5,805 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Meridian Mgmt has 1.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc reported 8,353 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Madison Invest has invested 0.38% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 2,934 shares. Court Place Llc reported 23,462 shares.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 53,542 shares to 876,159 shares, valued at $42.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. RSG’s profit will be $250.82M for 28.10 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.02% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 215,406 shares. Laffer Invests holds 0% or 35,626 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Co reported 63,225 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,725 shares stake. Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Private Ocean Limited Liability owns 196 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 4,613 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.41% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). New York-based General Amer Invsts Co Inc has invested 4.77% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). First Foundation Advisors, a California-based fund reported 149,862 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.02% or 6,738 shares. Goelzer Inv Management owns 0.09% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 11,180 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited owns 0.04% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 18,719 shares. Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability holds 2.18% or 406,413 shares in its portfolio.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 68,353 shares to 117,904 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 19,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).