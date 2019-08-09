Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Boosted Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Share Value Declined; As Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Clover Partners LP Lowered by $360,000 Its Holding

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 129,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46M, up from 119,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 8.32M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 110,400 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 463,786 shares traded or 205.71% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Counsel Pa holds 33,940 shares. First City Management Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 63,909 shares. West Family Investments holds 0.47% or 23,240 shares. Dodge Cox stated it has 123,711 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bright Rock Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.15% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Indiana-based Spectrum Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sei Invs holds 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 431,925 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Company has 8,989 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.93% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Paloma Prns Management has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt stated it has 2.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 20,743 are held by Lederer And Associates Inv Counsel Ca. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Profit Invest Mngmt Llc reported 10,334 shares stake.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 50,422 shares to 156,854 shares, valued at $9.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 92,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,494 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.63M for 9.94 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $2.22 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $125,350 were bought by Lloyd John K on Wednesday, March 6.