Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Trimmed Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $4.04 Million as Market Value Rose; As Nike (NKE) Valuation Rose, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Trimmed Holding by $12.60 Million

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 28.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 48,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 120,996 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.06M, down from 169,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 16,457 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 23/04/2018 – Opinion: Combination immunotherapy may have failed in the Incyte/Merck trial, but it’s here to stay; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.16 TO $4.28, SAW $4.08 TO $4.23; 31/05/2018 – Merck and Premier Inc. Collaborating to Help Reduce Clostridium difficile (C. diff) Infection; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $65; 27/03/2018 – Correct: Merck KGaA, Not Merck & Co., Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Japan; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA REPORTS POSITIVE PHASE IIB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.74 million, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $81.19. About 76,245 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.59 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.