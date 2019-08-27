Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $10.34 Million; As Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tsp Capital Management Group Increased Holding

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 200,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 96,461 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 122.69% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 88,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 971,023 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.52M, up from 882,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 20.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps

More notable recent Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Hydrogenics (HYGS) Report Negative Q2 Earnings? What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hydrogenics Announces US$20.5 million Private Placement and Technology Partnership with Air Liquide – GlobeNewswire” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 12, 2019 : SYY, GOLD, TSG, BRC, EOLS, AZRE, NINE, HYGS, CRNT, CWCO, INSE, APTX – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hydrogenics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:HYGS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Hydrogenics Train Has Left The Station, Why The Stock May Also – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,541 are held by Grp One Trading L P. Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 11,198 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 76,443 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Heartland Advsrs reported 830,199 shares stake. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,316 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 8,555 shares stake. 12,244 are held by Art Advsrs Llc. Moreover, Synovus has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 1,075 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Winch Advisory Ser Limited owns 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 8 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 16,750 shares. 1832 Asset LP accumulated 0% or 3,964 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 12,364 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baskin Inc owns 177,441 shares or 3.88% of their US portfolio. Bristol John W Inc accumulated 926,073 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 19,159 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Menlo Lc reported 50,226 shares. Fiduciary Tru Com holds 892,840 shares or 2.83% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 238,340 shares. Old Point Financial Svcs N A holds 4.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 65,911 shares. Scott & Selber stated it has 3.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marsico Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 652,121 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Asset Management Grp has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cape Ann National Bank has invested 2.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amarillo Bank has invested 1.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Levin Capital Strategies LP reported 431,562 shares. Madison Invest owns 290,504 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Foot Locker, Salesforce And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 23 – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) new offices will draw on the old while ushering in the new – Live Trading News” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Vegan ETF Is Happening, But It May Not Look The Way You Expect – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 966,873 shares to 495,302 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 9,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,101 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).