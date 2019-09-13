Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Decreased Salesforce Com (CRM) Position as Stock Declined; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Windsor Capital Management Cut Position

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 196,773 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.86M, down from 198,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $154.75. About 4.92 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP

Windsor Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 67.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc sold 10,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 5,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 15,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 8.78 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 8:00 PM; 19/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/19/2018, 7:00 PM; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/13/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES SAYS URGES BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL #4 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ANTICIPATE TOTAL SHIPMENTS GREATER THAN 65 MLN POUNDS IN 2018 AT BRISTOL METALS UNIT

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 193.44 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 15,692 shares to 607,873 shares, valued at $33.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 26,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Windsor Capital Management Llc, which manages about $493.80M and $217.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 40,884 shares to 50,376 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Short Income Etf by 9,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Global Bond Opportunities Etf.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.81 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.