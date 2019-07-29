Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Trimmed Its Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holding by $1.14 Million as Shares Declined; As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Upped Position by $1.40 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 17,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,158 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, up from 121,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $67.18. About 9.28 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 9,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, down from 69,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $138.27. About 757,167 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 10/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – ISSUED OPEN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS TO ADDRESS STATEMENTS MADE BY ELAINE WYNN RELATING TO COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 15/03/2018 – WYNN SETTLEMENT ANNOUNCED IN REGULATORY FILING; 30/04/2018 – Steve Wynn sues ex-casino worker for defamation over sexual misconduct allegations; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Co-Founder and Largest Shareholder Elaine Wynn Sues Wynn Resorts for Improperly Refusing to Provide Shareholder Records; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Co-Founder and Largest Shareholder Elaine P. Wynn Files Investor Presentation; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Elaine P. Wynn Urges Hldrs to Vote WITHHOLD on Wynn Resorts Legacy Director John J. Hagenbuch at Upcoming Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O CEO PROPOSES DROPPING ‘WYNN’ FROM NAME OF PLANNED MASSACHUSETTS CASINO – HEARING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Wynn Resorts Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WYNN); 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Elaine Wynn Had Nothing to Do With Recruitment, Appointment of Three New Directors

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 7.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.53 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $152.88M for 24.34 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.80% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,000 were reported by Fayez Sarofim. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation reported 8,500 shares. The Illinois-based First Trust Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Rafferty Asset Management Lc owns 17,609 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) has 0.08% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Commerce owns 14,704 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Lc has 1.36M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 125,842 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Japan-based Norinchukin Bancorporation The has invested 0.03% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Swiss Financial Bank reported 326,462 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman Communication has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 15 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 4,548 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Mgmt LP has 0.04% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 66,355 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.11% or 91,968 shares.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,125 shares to 6,655 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 298,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.35 million activity.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 241,544 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $131.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 315,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,208 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T reported 0.75% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 77,143 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 1.05% or 55,546 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Lp stated it has 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Daiwa Sb Ltd has 470 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cls Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 23,592 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 0.28% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 128,087 shares. Westpac Bk stated it has 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tennessee-based Diversified Tru has invested 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 655 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 178,262 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 5.73M were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas. 126,793 were accumulated by Bridges Investment Management. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 1.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Birmingham Capital Mngmt Al holds 1.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 29,170 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.