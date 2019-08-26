Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Lifted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Algorx Pharmaceuticals Has 1 Sentiment

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 5.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa acquired 77,258 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 1.37 million shares with $191.60M value, up from 1.29 million last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $337.10B valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71M shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC

Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGRX) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 0.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 11 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 11 sold and reduced stock positions in Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 16.86 million shares, up from 7.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,497 were accumulated by Grand Jean Capital Mgmt. Texas-based Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Inc Llc has 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,787 shares. 2,750 were accumulated by Montag Caldwell Ltd. First Wilshire Securities reported 2,646 shares stake. Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 177,694 shares. Eos Mngmt Lp invested in 0.42% or 9,236 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 1.53% or 128,957 shares in its portfolio. 45,650 were reported by Buckingham Asset Management Lc. Moreover, Lafayette Invs has 3.81% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 74,058 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 116,434 shares. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Diligent Lc accumulated 8,160 shares. Lucas Mgmt invested 6.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. The insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 10,699 shares to 70,533 valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IBB) stake by 28,599 shares and now owns 41,230 shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 17.30% above currents $127.73 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Thursday, May 16. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $15600 target. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $14600 target.

The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.07. About 213,258 shares traded. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) has risen 314.29% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 314.29% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRX News: 25/03/2018 – Agile Group Says Additional Securities to Be Consolidated With US$400 Mln Perpetual Capital Securities Issued on March 7; 07/05/2018 – AGILE GROUP APRIL PRE-SALES VALUE 8.3B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – Panaya Explores Benefits of Enterprise Agile Delivery at Scale; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Agile’s Corporate Family Rating To Ba2; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD- FY REVENUE RMB 51,607 MLN VS RMB 46,679 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Agile Proposes Final Dividend of 68 Hong Kong Cents a Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ Agile Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGRX); 21/03/2018 – AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 6,025 MLN VS RMB 2,284 MLN; 08/03/2018 – FISION Deploys Agile Marketing Solution for Medici, a New Mobile Service Transforming the Delivery of Healthcare Worldwide; 21/03/2018 – Agile 2017 Net Profit CNY6.03 Billion; Above Expectations

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a forward-thinking women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. The company has market cap of $63.45 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a pipeline of other new transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. for 8.43 million shares. Investor Ab owns 3.51 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Needham Investment Management Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 160,000 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.04% in the stock. Pura Vida Investments Llc, a New York-based fund reported 74,265 shares.