Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Lifted Its Zoetis (ZTS) Position; Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa acquired 27,382 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 1.79 million shares with $202.83M value, up from 1.76 million last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $58.21B valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $121.89. About 709,394 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE

Among 3 analysts covering Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Alexandria Real Estate has $16200 highest and $136 lowest target. $148.33’s average target is -2.13% below currents $151.56 stock price. Alexandria Real Estate had 6 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on Thursday, April 4 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup. See Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $147.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $157.0000 New Target: $162.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $130 New Target: $136 Downgrade

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Call Traders Betting on More ZTS Stock Upside – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Zoetis Gained 10% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zoetis combo heartworm med shows efficacy in studies – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks Recently Hitting All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Zoetis Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:ZTS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Zoetis Inc. Class A Common Stock has $13600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $124.71’s average target is 2.31% above currents $121.89 stock price. Zoetis Inc. Class A Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 13 with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) rating on Monday, July 22. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $13000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) rating on Monday, September 30. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $13600 target. Craig Hallum maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Mngmt reported 40,636 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt owns 22,525 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al accumulated 187,100 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 153,699 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Palisade Ltd Company Nj holds 89,290 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp has 0.13% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.14% or 24,000 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 278,480 shares. Blackrock invested 0.17% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.65% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 31,800 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 1.46M shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York stated it has 36 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gam Hldg Ag reported 0.02% stake. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 187,672 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Css Lc Il invested in 1,200 shares.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 4,005 shares to 161,619 valued at $15.06M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 8,700 shares and now owns 152,220 shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Everest Re Group, Ltd.’s (NYSE:RE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Ft.com published: “New Yorkâ€™s rival bourses are in a â€˜knife fightâ€™ for IPOs – Financial Times” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Soared An Exciting 618% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Centene (NYSE:CNC) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., a real estate investment trust , engages in the ownership, operation, management, development, acquisition, and redevelopment of properties for the life sciences industry. The company has market cap of $17.19 billion. The Company’s properties consist of buildings containing scientific research and development laboratories, and other improvements. It has a 43.35 P/E ratio. The firm offers its properties for lease primarily to universities and independent not-for-profit institutions; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, life science product, service, biodefense, and translational research entities, as well as governmental agencies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Management Company reported 6,306 shares. Sit Investment Assocs holds 675 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hilton Capital Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 747 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 89,627 shares. Tcw owns 108,670 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Boston Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.18% or 23,646 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 117,577 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd has 1.71M shares. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 122,002 shares. Mason Street Advsrs reported 16,107 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 48,793 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc reported 6,170 shares stake. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Limited has invested 0.78% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Raymond James & Associate holds 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 2,724 shares.