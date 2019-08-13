Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Increased Its Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $8.27 Million; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Maintains Stake in Wabtec (WAB)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.91 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.11. About 21,232 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 121,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 2.80M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.59M, up from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $70.87. About 32,377 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Farallon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 3.7% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 6.24 million shares. Bridgewater LP invested in 11,197 shares. The Minnesota-based Gradient Investments Ltd has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 433,979 were reported by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 712 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 97,809 shares. Harvey Company Limited Liability Company invested 3.11% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Suntrust Banks holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 52,191 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 70,551 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation owns 22,023 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 149,969 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt owns 562 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Company accumulated 1,168 shares.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Completes Successful Merger With GE Transportation – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Senate Witnesses: Positive Train Control Still Faces Hurdles – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. $1.19B worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of stock. DeNinno David L also bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 152,421 shares. 394,015 are held by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.19% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Finemark Natl Financial Bank has 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bryn Mawr Trust invested in 38,148 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Co has 0.4% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 46,050 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.15M shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank reported 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First State Bank Tru Co Of Newtown holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 9,157 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 134,440 shares.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 19,716 shares to 82,251 shares, valued at $6.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,670 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).