Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Raised Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Stake; 6 Analysts Bullish Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Among 14 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 26 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, February 1 report. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral” on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, April 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 7 report. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight”. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Tuesday, February 12. See Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $1000.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stephens \U0026 Co. New Target: $650.0000 700.0000

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $647.0000 696.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse 870.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation Rating: Sell New Target: $580 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group 825.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $695.0000 797.0000

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $675.0000 620.0000

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $695.0000 797.0000

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) stake by 1549% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa acquired 46,470 shares as Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM)’s stock rose 9.03%. The Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 49,470 shares with $6.29M value, up from 3,000 last quarter. Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D now has $8.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $152.07. About 290,484 shares traded or 35.28% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 33.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl accumulated 0% or 32,924 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 49,512 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 2,383 shares. American Rech & invested in 0.08% or 2,150 shares. Argent Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 10,862 shares. Blair William Company Il has invested 0.27% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). 289,436 were reported by Northern Tru Corporation. Prudential Financial Inc reported 0% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Fred Alger Mgmt reported 0.02% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Brinker Capital Incorporated invested in 16,305 shares. Axiom Limited Liability Company De has 201,035 shares. First Personal Ser holds 26 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 55,263 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company reported 313,324 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md stated it has 7.00 million shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bright Horizons Family had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 1. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BFAM in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Market Perform” rating.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc stake by 16,291 shares to 102,691 valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 8,560 shares and now owns 318,459 shares. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With 6.5% Earnings Growth, Did Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Education Stocks to Buy for the Future of Academia – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $22.05 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 89.73 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chipotle: Be Careful With Wild Targets – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s (NYSE:CMG) 14% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chipotle Shares Hit New All-Time Highs: The Street Debates What’s Next – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Earnings: Can the Burrito Maker Keep Impressing Investors? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.21% or $9.72 during the last trading session, reaching $795.53. About 482,109 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS CHIPOTLE HASN’T HAD INNOVATION FOR A DECADE; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Supply Chain, Food Safety, Technology, HR; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: DELIVERY SALES INCREASING AT `RAPID PACE’; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker is resigning from the company; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle bags another ex-Taco Bell exec in turnround bid; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle is having its second-best trading day ever as new CEO hints at changes ahead; 11/04/2018 – This fast-casual Mexican chain is cashing in on Chipotle’s struggles – and it already triumphed in one key battle; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $35.89 million worth of stock. Shares for $4.34M were sold by Hartung Jack on Monday, February 11.